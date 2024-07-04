Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Position Raised by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFCF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 293,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

