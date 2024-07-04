Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Financial Survey

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AMTD Digital and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

This table compares AMTD Digital and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -25.38% -20.93% -15.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $27.83 million 24.70 $41.74 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $34.97 million 1.14 -$21.89 million ($0.29) -4.69

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digihost Technology.

Risk and Volatility

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.42, meaning that its stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Digihost Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

