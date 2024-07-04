Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 5.8%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 120,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 189,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNTH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $390,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,251,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,761,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,304,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

