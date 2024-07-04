dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.69 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.69 million and $63,117.49 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,781,116 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99182078 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $31,863.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

