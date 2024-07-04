Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $14,991.52 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 688 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $14,991.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after buying an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 393,626 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

