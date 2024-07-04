Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.01 ($22.59) and last traded at €21.10 ($22.69). Approximately 774,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.47 ($24.16).

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

