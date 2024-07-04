Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $439.00 at Truist Financial

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $460.00 to $439.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.66.

DE opened at $362.75 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.89 and its 200 day moving average is $386.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

