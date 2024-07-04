DataHighway (DHX) Trading Up 70.4% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $169,982.20 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04316492 USD and is up 80.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $237,982.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

