Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 2,351 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,677,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $355,959.72.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Michael Walters sold 8,394 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $918,723.30.

On Thursday, April 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00.

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Datadog by 317.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after buying an additional 285,140 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 141.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

