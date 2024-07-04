Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Raised by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 283,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,730,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $719,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

