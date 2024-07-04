CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $440.00 at KeyCorp

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $380.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $387.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 46.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 571.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

