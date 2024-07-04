Craig Hallum Trims Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price to $14.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Up 3.2 %

SSYS stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $599.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

