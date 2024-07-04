Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.79. Approximately 177,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 118,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

CVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of C$423.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.24.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

