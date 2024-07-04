Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COTY

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Coty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,060,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,331,000 after buying an additional 406,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after buying an additional 709,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Coty has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.