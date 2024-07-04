Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.
COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
NYSE COTY opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Coty has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
