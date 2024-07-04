Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.50. Coro Mining shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 84,487 shares trading hands.

Coro Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

