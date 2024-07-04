Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,866. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.