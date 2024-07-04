Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,351 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF remained flat at $38.05 during trading on Thursday. 93,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

