Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.32. 1,680,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,591. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

