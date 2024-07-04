Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.5% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,336. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

