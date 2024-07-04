Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 306,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

