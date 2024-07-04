Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period.

FTCS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 217,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,749. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

