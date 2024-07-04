Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2,712.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. The company has a market capitalization of $491.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.69.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.