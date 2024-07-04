Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,106 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 958,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

