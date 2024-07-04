Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after buying an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.10. 1,266,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

