Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.58. 297,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

