Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $682.51. 1,403,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.