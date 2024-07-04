Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,335 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,341. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

