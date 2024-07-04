Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Core Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,162. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

