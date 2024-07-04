Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $237,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 120,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 39.4% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 107,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 165,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

