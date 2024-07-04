Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

CLB stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $959.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 420,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 145,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

