Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 582,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.4 %

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 94,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

