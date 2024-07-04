Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,780.86

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,780.86 ($35.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,914 ($36.86). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,914 ($36.86), with a volume of 96,956 shares trading hands.
CCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.33) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.
