Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.