Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,830. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

