Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 141,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $174,971,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE stock traded down $13.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,092.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,371. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,134.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $976.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.83.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

