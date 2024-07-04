CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,076.79 and a beta of 0.81. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 465 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 368.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.08.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

