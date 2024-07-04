CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

CML Microsystems (LON:CMLGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

CML Microsystems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,076.79 and a beta of 0.81. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 465 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 368.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.08.

About CML Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.