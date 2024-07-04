Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 162,000 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy purchased 162,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$50,382.00 ($33,588.00).
Clime Investment Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Clime Investment Management
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clime Investment Management
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.