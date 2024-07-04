Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 162,000 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy purchased 162,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$50,382.00 ($33,588.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

