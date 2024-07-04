Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CZWI

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.