Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.0% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.