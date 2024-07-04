China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,284,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 16,130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance
Shares of CHFFF stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile
