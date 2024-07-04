China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,284,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 16,130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

Shares of CHFFF stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.