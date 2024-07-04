China Construction Bank Co. Plans Dividend of $0.92 (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.9227 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

