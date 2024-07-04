Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.28

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 44.92, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24. The firm has a market cap of C$63.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.20). Chesswood Group had a negative net margin of 38.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.1459969 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

