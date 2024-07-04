Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.04

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.04 and last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 329870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -290.48%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.