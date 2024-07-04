Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $301.25 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day moving average is $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.