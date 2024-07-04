CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 691,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 99.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 38.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA remained flat at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,849. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.18 million, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

