Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Price Performance

Centrica Increases Dividend

Centrica stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.