Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
