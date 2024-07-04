Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 876,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cenntro Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 83,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,895. Cenntro has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 238.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

