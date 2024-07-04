Celestia Price Reaches $5.17 (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $729.39 million and approximately $81.45 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00008588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia’s total supply is 1,053,917,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,053,698,630.136795 with 194,742,157.886795 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.69224001 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $49,784,328.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

