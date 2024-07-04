CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,841.74 or 0.99814873 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073777 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04359234 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $959,416.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

