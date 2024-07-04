Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,689. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

